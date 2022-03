NBC

Jennifer Lopez was presented the 2022 Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night and took the opportunity to offer a heartfelt thank you to her fans. "Because of you, I get to do what I love the most in life and that is the most wonderful blessing. That's a gift that you give me and I just want to say thank you for that," she said. Throughout her speech, Jen got support from the roaring crowd which included her beaming boyfriend Ben Affleck, his son Samuel and her daughter Emme.