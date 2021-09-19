"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Axios

Police are now calling Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida driving his girlfriend's 2012 Ford Transit van without her, a "person of interest" in her disappearance, the North Port Sun reported."He needs to talk to us," said Joshua Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department. "We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last locations.""We don't know what Brian knows, that's the bottom line."