"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, October 16, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Jamie Yuccas."
The Eagles finally traded tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday morning. By Dave Zangaro
Simone Biles shows off her toned legs in a Wonder Woman costume in a new Instagram story photo. The gymnastics GOAT spends five or six hours a day training.
5 takeaways from Philadelphia Eagles trading TE Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals for CB Tay Gowan
In a video of the fight, X-Factor is seen being punched by another superfan who goes by “Red Xtreme.”
Three fines were levied from the Browns, Chargers game in Week 5 including one to Greedy Williams:
Army HC Jeff Monken ends press conference with a perfect Wisconsin-related request
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said if officials had called a penalty to help protect Dylan Larkin, there would have been no punch by Larkin.
'The Voice' 2021 features coach John Legend and singer KJ Jennings was part of Team Legend until season 21's battle premiere. KJ was eliminated when no coach saved or stole her.
The X-factor that has carried Cameron Norrie to the Indian Wells semi-final? It’s his heart, according to Norrie’s long-term coach Facundo Lugones. And Lugones meant this in a literal sense: not courage or resilience, but four valves and a bloody big pump.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, drew some attention Saturday by appearing to reference New England in a Twitter exchange.
A look at how The Times' top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday, Oct. 16.
The organization probably feels like it's gone well so you have two different sides to this and I think rival teams still believe he will be moved, it's just a matter of time and one player that Philadelphia has monitored throughout the last few ...
Jordan Spieth's shot to set up eagle at the par-5 sixth hole was the best shot of the 65 he took in the second round at the CJ Cup.
It only took about a day after Chase Elliott wished Kevin Harvick “a merry offseason and Happy Christmas” for NASCAR's reigning champion to get the zinger on merchandise on his official website. It's the kind of trolling that typically would infuriate Harvick and incite another round of retaliation in his raging feud with Elliott. Elliott need not worry: NASCAR squashed this rivalry in a conference call with both teams before the drivers even arrived at Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday's opening race of the third round of the playoffs.
The 6-foot-10-inch Morrison has a developing game that could have him towering over the field in the future.
A true friend says, ‘I love you, but you were 10 kinds of wrong.’
Three prominent college football head coach positions are already open. Which ones could be next and how much would it cost to fire current coaches?
Here's what the Dodgers had to say about Wilmer Flores' check swing that ended the Giants' season.
Did subtle interference from a ball boy on Hunter Renfroe's double cost the Red Sox a run in Game 1 against the Astros? John Tomase reacts to Lou Merloni's detailed breakdown of the play.
The current top crop of high school football recruits