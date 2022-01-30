"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, January 29, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Irika Sargent."
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was one of the first to chime in after news broke of Tom Brady's pending NFL retirement.
Kevin Holland shows why you should be careful how you interact with fighters on social media.
Why didn't Taylor Hall fight the Avalanche after his huge hit on Nathan MacKinnon? The Bruins star explained his side of the story before Friday's game in Arizona.
Dakich's Twitter handle was trending after the Twitter exchange garnered thousands of responses and many more calling for his firing by Emmis.
Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski has made a film about one of the sport’s most outrageous scandals because she doesn't want its lessons to be forgotten. Lipinski, who became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in the history of figure skating in 1998, executive produced “Meddling” with her husband Todd Kapostasy. The four-part Peacock docuseries dives deep into the scandalous behind-the-scenes details of the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. There, Russian forces allegedly rigged the judgin
Reaction to the potential new Washington Football Team name has been mixed.
The Sharks are thrilled to be seeing Joe Thornton in person for the first time in several years.
The temperature is forecast to be well below freezing when the teams kick off on Sunday. But how much that will affect the result is debatable The last time Canada and the US met it was in the relatively warm surroundings of Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Photograph: Kevin Langley/REX/Shutterstock Forewarned is forearmed and clearly, at some stage in late November, Gregg Berhalter and US Soccer sat down, ran the tape, looked through the Edmonton squalls and saw in the frozen Mexican faces all the w
The USMNT travels to Ontario to face Canada in a below-freezing World Cup Qualifier. The two nations tied 1-1 at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 5.
Tom Brady announces his retirement two days after Ben Roethlisberger does the same.
Vontae Johnson is competitive on Netflix's "Cheer" but told Insider he always respects his rivals "no matter what."
Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on his Posted Up podcast (28:40 mark): "League sources have told me the Lakers have reached out to the Kings about a Talen Horton-Tucker package for Hield. Still trying to make that happen. Obviously the Kings are ...
Penn State has now won 25 straight duals — the longest active streak in the NCAA.
Sooners softball star Jocelyn Alo and OU football transfer Dillon Gabriel connected for a meal after Gabriel, like Alo a Hawaii native, transferred.
Brittany Matthews teamed up with local clothing and apparel line Charlie Hustle to release "Team Brittany" shirts in an effort to turn "the buzz" surrounding the champagne incident "into something good for the Kansas City community"
Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, luge star Summer Britcher is giving everyone the down low about the Olympic Village in Beijing, including the high tech beds they're sleeping in at the games.
Logic and common sense point to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retiring. A new report indicates that the logical, commonsensical decision will be announced soon. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, citing “several sources who are within Brady’s inner circle,” explains that these sources anticipate Brady “most likely will reveal his future plans in the coming [more]
Daytona Beach International Speedway temperatures Saturday were forecast to dip below 30 degrees, with a freeze warning and wind-chill advisory.
Olympic ice skaters, from Nancy Kerrigan, Peggy Fleming, Adam Rippon, and more, have shined on the rink. While it isn't easy being any athlete competing in the Olympics, there's something extra special about ice skaters' ability to make their incredibly difficult sport look literally effortless. Over the years, there have been stars that helped define the sport, like Peggy Fleming, as well as recent newbies, like Adam Rippon and Gracie Gold, who are inspiring a new generation.
Danielle Collins says she will "walk away proud" after pushing world number one Ashleigh Barty hard in her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open on Saturday.