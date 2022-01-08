"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, January 8, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Irika Sargent."
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Irika Sargent."
West Virginia has become the first state in the nation to request federal permission to administer a fourth vaccine dose, or second booster shot, of the COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) in a Thursday letter to President Biden requested that the president direct the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for West...
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe third year of the COVID-19 pandemic will look much like the last two. State of play: What will change is how we approach it. The fast-moving Omicron variant is the focus at the moment.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn Colorado, rates are rising with 1 in 4 infected — essentially one person on every chairlift.What's next: Public health officials are planning for a new reality.M
The senior guard walked off the court without assistance Friday night and was taken to the hospital for observation.
The Supreme Court on Friday is set to review emergency challenges to two federal vaccine mandates announced by the Biden administration last year.
The apparently milder Omicron variant has some parents thinking it might be helpful to let their kids get infected. But experts say there's no upside.
The sheriff hasn't recommended charges against those involved. Instead, he is asking Attorney General Josh Kaul to launch a statewide investigation.
Videos from CES on Thursday show how the futuristic tunnels operated at full capacity in one of the first true tests for the system.
"Something streaky is happening on 'Jeopardy!' right now," The Ringer's Claire McNear reports.State of play: Matt Amodio kicked off the show's 38th season with a 38-game winning streak (second-longest ever). More streaks followed, including Amy Schneider's current 27-game run (fourth-longest ever).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAmodio, Schneider and Jonathan Fisher all have double-digit wins this season, a feat just nine other
In our initial look at the first round of 2022 fantasy football drafts, Jonathan Taylor is the unanimous consensus top choice. However, things varied from there with our five analysts.
The pending free agents from the 2021 Cleveland Browns
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s NFL career arguably is at a crossroads. For some, the Rubicon was crossed long ago. Appearing Friday on ESPN Cleveland, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum provided a stinging assessment of Mayfield. “I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum said. “He came after me on Twitter. And I thought [more]
New NCAA constitution could have a wide-ranging impact on Division I athletics.
Mike Murphy recorded this video of a gator at the Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton, Florida. The reptile walked out of one lake with a fish in its mouth, then made its way across the green and a cart path toward another lake.
Use the Kings as an example. Sacramento is now reportedly open to making De'Aaron Fox and/or Tyrese Haliburton available in the right deals, and those aren't equal propositions for Philadelphia. In all likelihood, sources say, a deal involving Fox ...
If there's one fight that had people absolutely outraged at the outcome, it's Rory MacDonald vs. Gleison Tibau.
Mariah Bell won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships women's title and is likely to lead a three-woman Olympic team for Beijing.
Olin Kreutz played center for the Bears for 13 seasons and went to six Pro Bowls, and he has a message for team ownership if they want to change the franchise’s fortunes: Stop being cheapskates. Kreutz said the Bears need to be willing to spend the money to bring in good people, and they currently [more]
Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic received a minor penalty for boarding with a hit on Kirill Kaprizov in Thursday's game, which forced the Minnesota Wild winger to leave the game.
"Oh my God, we blew it."
Schneider's winning streak and earnings on "Jeopardy!" rank her fourth behind Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer, and Ken Jennings.