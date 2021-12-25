"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, December 25, 2021

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — On the ice, the game moves fast, and when Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph and Detroit’s Dylan Larkin pursued a loose puck near the side boards earlier this season, Joseph didn’t expect what happened next. As the puck skipped past Larkin’s stick, the Red Wings captain turned toward the boards to collect it. Coming with speed from a different angle, Joseph was caught in a tough spot and ...