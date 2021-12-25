"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, December 25, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weeked News with Jamie Yuccas"
The wildly popular shampoo has racked up over 12,000 five-star reviews.
The parents documented their 10-month-old enjoying the festive holiday and opening presents
San Francisco supervisors pass Tenderloin emergency ordinance.
Tom Hardy, James Norton and Regé-Jean Page are among the actors thought to be in the running.
Central Florida homes spread Christmas cheer with dazzling light displays
Five years after then-coach Tyler Summitt was caught having an affair with his point guard at Louisiana Tech, the couple are married and have a son.
The Suns (26-6) dropped to 1-2 against the Warriors (27-6) after Saturday's Christmas loss in Phoenix.
Do you agree with his reasoning?
Things got chippy after Florida's 29-17 loss to the Knights.
Gary Payton II has been compared to his father nearly all his life, but he believes his strength and athleticism comes from his mom.
Amy Schneider – who's won 17 consecutive games of Jeopardy! – is climbing the ladder of series champions.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones hooked his offensive linemen up with an impressive array of gifts on Christmas Eve, according to Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras.
Pittsburgh signed Corliss Waitman to replace Pressley Harvin III this week.
Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in
Nick Foles will start at QB for Chicago on Sunday against the Seahawks. As you can imagine, Bears fans aren't handling the news well.
Bold predictions for the Cotton Bowl!
Rex Ryan wanted John Idzik to draft Travis Kelce and Tyrann Mathieu in 2013. but the Jets GM ignored Ryan and went with his own plan.
NBA Central: LeBron James' last IG post 樂 pic.twitter.com/JDn9HgJpMX Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral What's the buzz on Twitter? J. Kyle Mann @ jkylemann wish lebron had just said 'these three things are closer to being equal because of vaccines, go ...
TAMPA — On the ice, the game moves fast, and when Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph and Detroit’s Dylan Larkin pursued a loose puck near the side boards earlier this season, Joseph didn’t expect what happened next. As the puck skipped past Larkin’s stick, the Red Wings captain turned toward the boards to collect it. Coming with speed from a different angle, Joseph was caught in a tough spot and ...
With the Hawaii Bowl canceled, Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield said it was hard to see Tigers play another bowl game due to travel arrangements.