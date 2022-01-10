"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Sunday, January 9 , 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Jericka Duncan."
After a tragic year for Terry's family, the touching gesture came as a surprise Friday. 'Complete shock,' the guard said. 'I am super grateful.'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams enacted a measure Sunday that will allow more than 800,000 non-citizens in the city to vote in municipal elections.
Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor caught 12 TD passes in 2021, and now he's joining the up-tempo offense at Tennessee.
The victims, one of whom was a housekeeper, freed themselves and called the out-of-town homeowner, identified as influencer Florence Mirsky, police said.
Since 2008, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been underdogs in a game just seven times and they are 6-1 in those games.
Gucci Mane caused a social media uproar on Thursday, Jan. 6, after surprising his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, with a lavish gift in honor of her […]
Latino tattoo artists and studio owners are helping drive the industry's fast growth as the pandemic wears on.Why it matters: Tattooing is a booming industry that brings in more than $1 billion yearly in the U.S. alone. Its popularity keeps growing — with estimates its market size will increase 23% this year — and ink artists are influencers on Instagram and other platforms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Latinos now account for 21% of all tatt
Grants to Toys for Tots
This week on Paramount+’s SEAL Team, Jason was finally presented with a hard truth about a past mission. How did he at first respond, and what path did he take toward finding a greater peace? Picking up some 16 days from where last week left off, times are still tense in Bravo’s makeshift base — […]
Iranian sports officials expressed shock and sadness Saturday at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decision to exclude three clubs from this year's Champions League.
Beginning a month ago, it seems hardly a day goes by without someone from the racing orbit passing away.
Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and the rest of the cast of Universal’s globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355” were no match for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which dominated at the box office in its fourth weekend. The latest Spidey adventure, starring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger, collected a leading $33 million from 4,108 […]
For nearly two years, day after day, under exhausting and often dangerous conditions, health care workers across the country have continued to care for the nation's sickest Americans who have fallen victim to coronavirus. As the highly infectious omicron sweeps through the country, the United States is now facing its most significant coronavirus infection surge to date, putting additional pressure on an overtaxed health care system. Although preliminary global studies indicate that the omicron variant may cause less severe illness than prior variants, health officials say that the sheer numbers of infections caused by the new variant could still overwhelm the health care system.
Taysom Hill exits the game with a Lisfranc injury to his foot in the Saints' 30-20 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
Lockett tallied 5 receptions for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns in a victory that improved Seattle to 6-10 on the season.
You could scroll for the best Bluetooth buds for days, but these are the brands actually worth your money
Closure to allow for cleaning, restocking, retailer says.
We need to address how the good Lord blessed this earth with one of the sexiest men on television, Mr. Wendell Ramone "Jay" Ellis Jr.View Entire Post ›
CNN Journalist and The View co-host Ana Navarro is dealing with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. She shared the news with the other View host on a remote episode. Navarro announces her diagnosis a week after host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive. “I am now positive for COVID,” explained Navarro, who is vaccinated. “I’m feeling no […]
Ty Pennington's newly-announced homeware collection includes everything from bedding to decor.