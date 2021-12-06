"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Sunday, December 5, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Jericka Duncan."
Wisconsin will play in the Las Vegas Bowl
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Davis Jeter have expanded their family! The two have welcomed a third child to join their eldest daughters.
Verstappen's additional time penalty of ten seconds does not change the final result of the race.
Over the next two months, hogfishing will be at its peak.
Jim Kaat elected to Hall of Fame with Tony Oliva, Minnie Minoso, Gil Hodges, Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler
The fight came to a sudden end early in Round 2 after Josh Hill delivered the boom.
Chandler Smith moved then-leader Derek Thorn with eight laps remaining and drove away from the 37-car field to win the 54th Annual Snowball Derby.
Sometimes you just have to hope Steph gets cold long enough.
The college football season in 2021 will wrap up with a postseason lineup of 43 games that will culminate with the national title game on Jan. 10.
As if it was fated that way from the beginning, Hamilton and Verstappen head to the season finale tied.
This showdown is pretty thrilling!
A lawsuit involving the nation’s leading basketball timing system has brought into question the actions of Roger Ayers, one of the best ACC referees.
Hogs stay ahead of A&M and Kentucky in the AP Poll, unlike the coaches'.
Seven in a row to Bama.
A quick look at the players with injury designations for the Colts and Texans in Week 13.
The game at Raymond James Stadium will be seen as a jumping off point for the 2022 football season, which should feature dynamic change.
"For me, winning is enough. Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team."
Italian Sofia Goggia became the third woman to sweep the Alpine skiing World Cup races at Lake Louise, winning the super-G on Sunday.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are within striking distance of another NFL record after connecting for two touchdowns un Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Falcons game.
Bodybuilder Houston Jones gets savaged by MMA fighter Luke Rockhold in a new YouTube video, including getting kicked full power in the liver.