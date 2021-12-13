"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Jericka Duncan."
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Jericka Duncan."
In November 1789, Benjamin Franklin lamented in a letter to a friend that there were only two certainties in life: death and taxes. One such law, the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997, introduced the Roth IRA -- a highly tax-advantaged savings vehicle that middle-class Americans could use to prepare for retirement. Unlike a traditional individual retirement account (IRA) where savers contributed pre-tax dollars, got access to tax-deferred growth, and then faced taxation upon withdrawals in retirement, taxpayers saving in a Roth IRA would contribute after-tax dollars upfront. In exchange, Roth funds would be permanently sheltered from federal income tax -- allowing savers to enjoy both tax-free growth and tax-exempt withdrawals.
Mark Mitchell committed to Duke, giving the Blue Devils yet another five-star recruit.
Netflix's first gay Christmas rom-com is a cute and safe tale of two best friends falling in love amid a family hungry for love.View Entire Post ›
Known as the king of ranchera music, Fernández was immensely popular in Mexico and the US.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (Reuters) -At least 100 people were feared dead in Kentucky after a swarm of tornadoes tore a 200-mile path through the U.S. Midwest and South, demolishing homes, levelling businesses and setting off a scramble to find survivors beneath the rubble, officials said Saturday. The powerful twisters, which weather forecasters say are unusual in cooler months, destroyed a candle factory and the fire and police stations in a small town in Kentucky, ripped through a nursing home in neighboring Missouri, and killed at least six workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the collection of tornadoes was the most destructive in the state's history. "It's very likely going to be over 100 people lost here in Kentucky."
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
A tornado hit a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the downtown was "completely devastated."
A man killed in a shooting that injured three others at a River Grove bowling alley has been identified.
Moments after UFC 269 concluded, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor piled on Dustin Poirier.
Ray Stubblebine/ReutersDespite a Saturday evening statement promising “big crowds,” the first date of ex-President Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly’s joint speaking tour seemingly failed to draw any such thing.“Many seats remained empty in the cavernous arena,” the Sun-Sentinel reported. “The top-level was closed, and ticket buyers were ‘upgraded’ to the lower bowl.” Even with the upgrades for some attendees, there were still a substantial amount of vacant floor-level seats.While it remains unclea
For the past three years, Kevin Miller has been waiting for the day he could harvest Captain Hook, a deer he had been watching on his trail camera.
It pays to play well, even during silly season events.
Nothing like fake motivation.
Many pro golfers watched the Formula 1 series finale Sunday and had some thoughts on the wild ending.
Former Lady Vol Tasha Butts, who is associate head coach for Georgia Tech women's basketball, announced Wednesday she was diagnosed with breast cancer
It appears the Bears are exploring the idea of restructuring the front office, which would include bringing in a football guy to run things.
As training camps opened, there was a lot of attention on the small number of unvaccinated players. Did that annoy you? CJ McCollum: Yeah, it did. I feel like we were targeted. Obviously, people look up to us. We play a sport for a living. It's ...
Could Garrett's comments relate to different goals among the team's players?
Amanda Nunes shares her thoughts on her huge upset loss to Julianna Pena at Saturday's UFC 269.
In Jacksonville, coach Urban Meyer has multiple motivated enemies. And they’ve been airing out dirty laundry about the boss. After Sunday’s shutout loss to the Titans, Meyer addressed the dynamic that has created a feeding frenzy of speculation that he could be out after one year. “What’s the answer?” Meyer told reporters regarding Saturday’s item [more]