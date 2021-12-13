"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Sunday, December 12, 2021

Reuters

MAYFIELD, Ky. (Reuters) -At least 100 people were feared dead in Kentucky after a swarm of tornadoes tore a 200-mile path through the U.S. Midwest and South, demolishing homes, levelling businesses and setting off a scramble to find survivors beneath the rubble, officials said Saturday. The powerful twisters, which weather forecasters say are unusual in cooler months, destroyed a candle factory and the fire and police stations in a small town in Kentucky, ripped through a nursing home in neighboring Missouri, and killed at least six workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the collection of tornadoes was the most destructive in the state's history. "It's very likely going to be over 100 people lost here in Kentucky."