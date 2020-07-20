CBS New York reporter dies after moped crash

CBS New York reporter Nina Kapur has died. The station reports she was involved in a moped accident Saturday in the city and died at Bellevue Hospital.

Kapur was riding as a passenger on a moped that crashed in Brooklyn, police said. The driver of the moped suffered minor injuries. "We are heartbroken here at CBS2 as a member of our news family has passed away," the station said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Nina's family. She will be missed."

Police said Kapur was riding on a Revel scooter, part of a fleet of electric mopeds operated by a ride-sharing startup, when the driver swerved and both riders were thrown from the vehicle. The accident is under investigation. The 26-year-old Kapur was a graduate of Syracuse University. She joined CBS New York last year after stints at WDVM-TV in Maryland and News12 in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to her on social media. CBS New York anchor Chris Wragge wrote "our hearts are broken."

Our hearts are broken. @CBSNewYork @ninakapur1 we will miss your smile, your warmth, your presence. Rest In Peace young lady. pic.twitter.com/b4rBhvHWGx

— Chris Wragge (@ChrisWragge) July 20, 2020

CBS New York reporter John Dias called Kapur a "true angel on Earth."

Finding it hard to report today, but pulling myself together because I know @ninakapur1 wouldn’t want me to fall apart. She was a true angel on earth, and now she is a real one in heaven. Love you, Nina! RIP. @CBSNewYork and the world lost one of its best. pic.twitter.com/cTH1ZRoXuH

— John Dias (@JohnBDias) July 20, 2020

A former college classmate, Jane Hong, wrote: "This is the nina kapur i met in college: excellent at what she did while wearing a big smile on her face." Hong included a video of Kapur smiling as a woman interrupted her live shot when she worked for News 12.

this is the nina kapur i met in college: excellent at what she did while wearing a big smile on her face. i remember telling her i couldn't wait to watch her on national news one day... she deserved more. praying for her family and loved ones. https://t.co/EdzEW9r2NE

— Jane Hong (@janehong_) July 20, 2020

"I remember telling her i couldn't wait to watch her on national news one day… she deserved more. praying for her family and loved ones," she wrote.

Last week, Kapur tweeted that she had just returned from a five-day trip to Denver and was "feeling refreshed and ready to get back to work."

