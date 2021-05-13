CBS4 news crew attacked while filming fight in South Beach, police say. Two arrested

The Daily Beast

Screenshot/ALEAThe parents of a 5-week-old baby who disappeared this week gave a press conference Wednesday where they begged for the public’s help in finding their son but offered confusing accounts of what exactly happened. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which sent out the first alert about missing Caleb “CJ” Whisnand, Jr., initially said he was last seen on Saturday night. But police in Montgomery County, Alabama, say they received a 911 call late Monday evening from a Circle K convenience store along a highway outside Montgomery about the missing baby, who weighs 10 pounds and was last seen in a camouflage onesie. Further details of the infant’s disappearance have not been made public, though police say they are reviewing security footage. ALEA The father, Caleb Whisnand, and mother, Angela Gardner, did not refer to their son by name during their Wednesday remarks. Whisnand repeatedly stressed that he could not recall many details about the disappearance. “I don’t remember a lot, but I did remember I was breaking up, ya know, with the cops. If anybody’s got anything, any places that I could have gone, you know who you are,” he said, according to AL.com.Gardner said she had been at home Monday with her 2-year-old child when Whisnand brought the 5-week-old to the convenience store.“He went to go pay gas at the gas station and realized he was gone. He let the police know, and me know, that he was missing… Please find him, please,” she said. Asked about the last time the whole family was together, Whisnand said it was Saturday night when “we were all together sleeping.” Bizarrely, he went on to say, “And I don’t remember much.”“It’s not easy,” Gardner chimed in.Police have largely kept mum about the case, and it remains unclear why the baby was first said to have gone missing on Saturday. Capt. Trent Beasley, who is in charge of investigations at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said he could not explain why the couple said they were last together with their baby on Saturday.“I can’t speak to their mental state. I don’t know where the father was at when he was answering questions,” Beasley was quoted saying by the Montgomery Advertiser.He said the baby’s father had called 911 four minutes after the baby was last seen on surveillance footage at the gas station.“The video image is a little grainy, but it looks to be him,” Beasley said.Neither parent said they had any suspicions about who had taken the baby, and authorities have not named any suspects. The FBI, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wetumpka Police Department are assisting in the investigation. “The family ain’t the same without family, that’s for sure,” Whisnand said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.