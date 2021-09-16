CBSN Originals preview: Ghost Light: The Year Broadway Went Dark
A new CBSN Originals documentary takes a look at how performers, directors and other Broadway staffers survived after COVID-19 forced theaters to shut their doors. Christina Capatides, the documentary's producer, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about why she felt this story was so important to cover, as well as the way the shutdown affected workers' finances and mental health.