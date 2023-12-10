CBU cutting programs, faculty
CBU cutting programs, faculty
Dec. 31 is a big deadline for borrowers with commercially held federal loans and those in delinquent status.
Investors are weighing a surprise drop in unemployment in November and other data for what it could mean for Fed policy.
Music streamer Tidal has announced that it will lay off 10 percent of its staff as part of a cost-cutting strategy detailed last month by Jack Dorsey.
As European Union lawmakers clock up 20+ hours of negotiating time in a marathon attempt to reach agreement on how to regulate artificial intelligence a preliminary accord on how to handle one sticky element -- rules for foundational models/general purpose AIs (GPAIs) -- has been agreed, according to a leaked proposal TechCrunch has reviewed. At that level very few current models would appear to meet the systemic risk threshold -- suggesting few cutting edge GPAIs would have to meet upfront obligations to proactively assess and mitigate systemic risks.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde open up the mailbag on today’s show to answer the most pressing questions from listeners about the current state college football.
As the holiday season revs up, visions of shiny new cars and gadgets dance in many minds, but let's not overlook the unsung hero of road safety – tires.
No, it's not Urban Meyer.
How much does it cost to insure an electric car? Is EV insurance more expensive than a traditional auto insurance policy? We explain.
Why have some 1,500 players entered the transfer portal? Because everyone is looking out for their own best interest, the same as it has always been.
Netflix just announced that it has renewed Squid Game: The Challenge for a second season, and casting is already underway. The reality show is based on the dystopian drama of the same name.
Microsoft's Extended Security Update (ESU) program for Windows 10 will stretch its lifespan by up to three years.
Martin O'Malley appears set to take the helm at the Social Security Administration in the coming weeks. He said his focus will be on improving customer service.
Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.
The former program manager of Blue Origin’s BE-4 rocket engines has filed a lawsuit against the company alleging whistleblower retaliation after he spoke up about safety issues. The complaint was filed on Monday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. It includes a detailed narrative about program manager Craig Stoker’s efforts over seven months to escalate his concerns about safety and a hostile work environment at Blue Origin.
US Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced a bipartisan bill Wednesday to end involuntary facial recognition screening at airports. The legislation would block the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from continuing or expanding its facial recognition tech program.
Curt Cignetti spent the last five seasons at James Madison and oversaw the program’s transition from the FCS level up to the FBS.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) rolled out details on its pilot program for its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), stating that 100,000 selected Korean citizens will join the trial in the fourth quarter of next year. The participants will be able to buy goods with tokens in the form of CBDC issued by commercial banks. The central bank said that a digital currency could solve issues with existing voucher systems, which are special government grants.
Free Radical Design, the re-formed studio that's working on a TimeSplitters reboot, could be shut down as soon as December 11, according to a report.
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
“I think that this is a pivotal moment in time for professional golf … and I felt like I could be of help.”