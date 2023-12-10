CBU cutting programs, faculty

TechCrunch

As European Union lawmakers clock up 20+ hours of negotiating time in a marathon attempt to reach agreement on how to regulate artificial intelligence a preliminary accord on how to handle one sticky element -- rules for foundational models/general purpose AIs (GPAIs) -- has been agreed, according to a leaked proposal TechCrunch has reviewed. At that level very few current models would appear to meet the systemic risk threshold -- suggesting few cutting edge GPAIs would have to meet upfront obligations to proactively assess and mitigate systemic risks.