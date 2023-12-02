Would CBUS connect us better than booze?

Linking us with alcohol

Re "Plan seeks to expand outdoor drinking Downtown," Nov. 30: The city's is proposing a plan to establish a downtown DORA to address the issue of "connectivity." Here's a thought: bring back the CBUS, then turn your thoughts as to how to link us all with alcohol.

Jill Hay, Columbus

The edge of calamity

The deadline to avert a government shutdown was November 17. MAGA Republicans in the House continued their made-for-right-wing TV theatrics while the rest of their caucus did nothing.

So, what did they do at the last minute?

Kick the can down the road!

A continuing resolution was the only way forward in the time that remained.

So, President Joe Biden signed the bill that separates funding into two barrels: funding for agriculture, energy and water, military construction, Veterans’ Affairs, transportation, and housing ends on January 19.

Funding for everything else continues until February 2.

So, we can expect two distinct fights that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson claims he can win.

But the underlying dynamic remains unchanged – MAGA extremists want to shut down the government over their dangerous demands, meaning Johnson doesn’t have the votes to govern.

Johnson is in the same position as his predecessor: staring down a MAGA wing with the power to unseat him.

Sure, we should be glad that a disastrous shutdown was averted. But America needs to recognize the recurring pattern of Republicans bringing us to the edge of calamity while never solving the actual problem. So, get ready for more of the shutdown crisis merry-go-round early in 2024.

Suellen Roberts, Fairlawn

How ironic

Re "House bill would let cities limit use of pot," Nov. 30: So let me get this straight, "...a patchwork of local bans is ineffective" when it comes to flavored tobacco but is perfectly acceptable when it comes to recreational marijuana.

It's almost as if the Ohio House Republicans don't think anyone's paying attention.

Ron Freeland, Columbus

