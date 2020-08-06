    Advertisement

    CCA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The real estate investment trust, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $67.8 million, or 56 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $22.2 million, or 18 cents per share.

    The prison operator, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, posted revenue of $472.6 million in the period.

    The company's shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 46% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXW

