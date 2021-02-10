CCA: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $76.3 million, or 63 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $26.8 million, or 22 cents per share.

The prison operator, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, posted revenue of $473.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $271.8 million. Revenue was reported as $1.91 billion.

The company's shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.85, a decline of 53% in the last 12 months.

