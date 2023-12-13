CCBOE purchases new drivers ed vehicles

Dec. 13—The Cullman County Board of Education has purchased a set of three 2024 Chevrolet Equinoxes to replace its current fleet of student-driver vehicles which have surpassed the age of the student drivers themselves.

West Point driver's education Instructor Don Farley — along with two students, Graph Byram and Ellorie Harbison — picked up the first of the three vehicles Monday, Dec. 11. Unlike the current student-driver vehicle, a 2006 Ford Taurus, Farley said the Equinox is more similar to many of his student's first cars.

"This is what they're driving. They're driving these little SUV types, it's what most of their first cars are. I have a lot of them get in that car [the Ford Taurus] and say 'Oh man, this is way different than what I drive,'" Farley said.

Both Byram and Harbison began the driver's ed course at the beginning of the current semester and have needed to become acquainted with the differences between their personal vehicles and the one used in class. Byram said he had to get used to how low the Taurus was to the ground when compared to the Chevrolet Tahoe he is accustomed to. Harbison, who drives a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer, said she had been entirely unfamiliar with the technology in the Taurus.

The new vehicles will trade in the Taurus's cassette deck for more modern safety features such a back-up camera and forward collision alerts. While Farley said he continues to teach the importance of not relying on these safety features, he welcomes anything which adds increased safety for his students.

CCBOE Communications Specialist Ty Watwood said in an email to The Times, this is likely the first time "state of the art vehicles" have been used in the driver's ed program. Superintendent Shane Barnette said the CCBOE planned to purchase used vehicles, but soon realized a 2024 would only increase the cost by roughly $1,000.

"I'm just excited we're able to provide these to the students of Cullman County. Learning to drive is such an important skill for all of our students transitioning into adulthood and we want to train them on the kind of vehicles they're going to be driving one day. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that for a long time. Thankfully the board has now made it a priority and we were able buy some quality vehicles to not only keep our students safe, but to let them learn to drive on some of the best quality vehicles out there right now," Barnette said.

Once the remaining two vehicles have been registered and received license plates, they will be used primarily at Fairview and Hanceville High Schools. However, all three vehicles will be available, as needed, by any school within the district.