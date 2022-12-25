CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CCCS) future prospects. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. With the latest financial year loss of US$249m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$21m, the US$5.5b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$45m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 25% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

