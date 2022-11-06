CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NYSE:CCCS) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NYSE:CCCS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = US$72m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings has an ROCE of 2.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last two years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 26% in the last year. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

