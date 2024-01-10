CCC relocating campus to SUNY Plattsburgh by 2025

Jan. 10—PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College has announced a relocation plan that will move its campus to SUNY Plattsburgh by the 2025-2026 academic year.

"Clinton Community College is much more than just a place with buildings because its defining core are the academic programs and its mission and purpose. We are committed to ensuring that every step we take is thoughtful, inclusive, and geared toward strengthening our institution for future generations," President John Kowal said in a statement.

"By working closely with our faculty and staff, students, alumni, community members, and our key partners at the county and state level, we will develop a sustainable strategy that enriches the educational experience we offer. Together, we will navigate these changes with a spirit of unity and a focus on securing a vibrant future for our college."

RELOCATION

Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) clarified that this move is not a "merger" of the two colleges, just a relocation for CCC.

"Clinton Community College will be relocated, lock, stock and barrel onto the campuses of SUNY Plattsburgh," Henry confirmed.

"Which will be a good thing for the students, which is what everybody is looking out for."

The decision to relocate to SUNY Plattsburgh was financially motivated.

As CCC's student enrollment continued to decline over the past decade, so did the amount of tuition the college was receiving.

For example, enrollment went from a high of 2,249 students in 2012 to a low of 994 in 2022-23. While enrollment increased 2.1% to 1,015 for fall 2023, first-year full-time student enrollment went down by 7.1%. Additionally, a significant portion of the current enrollment consists of high school students taking advanced courses, rather than full-time matriculated CCC students.

It has also become too expensive for CCC to maintain their county-owned campus buildings.

In June of 2022, insufficient financial resources for maintaining desired educational quality led to Middle States Commission on Higher Education — CCC's accrediting agency — placing the institution on a non-compliance warning, meaning they had "identified one or more areas in which the institution does not meet Commission standards for accreditation, requirements of affiliation, policies and procedures, or federal compliance requirements," the agency's website outlined.

This new relocation plan was crafted in anticipation of CCC's crucial report with Middle States, on Jan. 16. Through relocating, CCC is hoping to eliminate the risk of worsening their status to probation or potentially having their accreditation terminated.

COST SAVINGS

CCC's move is expected to generate significant cost savings, of which are expected to be reinvested back into their academic programs and student services. Additionally, no tuition or fee increases are planned at CCC.

"President Kowal is setting the stage for our campus to not only survive, but to grow in its importance for the people of our county. CCC has propelled our students to good paying jobs and further education—many to SUNY Plattsburgh—and we will be well positioned to do even more," CCC Board of Trustees Chair David Favro said

"These coming months are critical, and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves along with the community to set a positive direction for the college. This initiative is a strategic move to enhance our mission and provide our students with additional academic and social experiences, enriching their journey at CCC."

For comparison, the College of St. Rose in Albany, which was also in a non-compliance warning from Middle States, opted to close their doors at the end of the 2024 spring semester.

Henry said through this plan, CCC is taking a more proactive approach to their financial situation.

"They didn't want to wait until Middle States ... said 'Hey, you're not going to be accredited. We're jerking away your accreditation.' You know what that would mean? That's almost like a death nail; that's hard to come back from."

The relocation plan will also include a shared services agreement between the two institutions, which will be worked through during the spring semester. This could mean CCC students will be able to take advantage of several of SUNY Plattsburgh's amenities such as housing and meal plan options.

NEW DIRECTION

For many years now, CCC has not been able to afford these services on their own.

This new direction and partnership with SUNY Plattsburgh will not only look to relocate its academic operations but develop a plan with SUNY Plattsburgh to use classrooms and other facilities on-site.

Planning will include administrative services and granting students access to additional SUNY Plattsburgh academic and residential options, aiming to utilize faculty, academics and student services more efficiently.

It's expected that CCC students will not see a disruption in their programs as the transition occurs.

"Clinton Community College has a proud history, a wealth of local graduates and offers two-year degrees and other programming that are vital to our shared North Country community," SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi said.

"We have long been a partner in assisting the community college, with dual admissions and a dual degree program the most recent. We look forward to learning more about their specific needs and working with them, the SUNY system and Clinton County officials on ways we can assist."

SINCE 1969

CCC first opened its doors at its current location at 136 Clinton Point Dr., or Bluff Point, in Plattsburgh in 1969. Prior to that, this location was known as the home of the historic Hotel Champlain for several decades.

Since opening at Bluff Point, CCC has offered students one of the most scenic views of Lake Champlain; Vermont and its Green Mountains; and the historic Valcour Island in the area.

Future plans for the property will undoubtedly draw a lot of interest.

Henry said he believes the county will first conduct a feasibility study to find out the best use for the property there.

"All of that will fall to the county. I don't see any exceptions there. I mean, maybe there's some exception, but ... I think one of the first things that the county will do, and again, I would say it's speculation, but ... we'll do a feasibility usability study and see what we can do with all of that," he said.

"And then based on that feasibility study, we'll go forward from there ... We'll get to see what's the best use of that property up there. Obviously, after that, you're talking to developers and all and we'll see what's going on, but I think the first step is going to be the county going out for a feasibility study, but that's not tomorrow; that'll be sometime in a little while."

Specific plans still need to be developed for CCC's Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM) building, which opened in 2017. Key stakeholders in economic development, including the county and North Country Chamber of Commerce, will be crucial in planning next steps.

OPTIMISM

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor and SUNY Plattsburgh College Council Member, Michael Cashman, remains optimistic that the move will be beneficial for both institutions.

"In the spirit of the North Country, where resiliency is defined by our character of the community, we're gonna roll up our sleeves and create new opportunities out of this unique set of challenges," Cashman said.

"What I would specifically like to know is, as a member of the University Council, a proud alumnus, and then as the town supervisor, where Clinton Community has a home on the bluff, my sincere wish is for prosperity for both institutions and the broader region."

He said the landscape of higher education is changing and this is one way to get ahead of it.

"The way that I see this is this is a joint effort, not only to address challenges faced by Clinton Community College, but it also can foster a more integrated and resilient higher education community in our region," Cashman said.

"Because the current challenges to higher education, the current challenges to the higher education landscape, are palpable. We really need to look over to Potsdam within the SUNY system, or even look at St. Rose, a private institution, and recognize there's a shifting dynamic occurring and there is power in partnership," he continued.

"I truly believe that the collaboration involving the chancellor, the SUNY system, Clinton, Plattsburgh University and local stakeholders will enhance a shared services plan that allows for positive strides forward."

