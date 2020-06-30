CCC Reports Strong Industry Adoption of Parts eCommerce and Marketing Capabilities

CCC® Parts Network experiences significant growth with the volume of electronic parts orders by collision repairers increasing nearly 20x over four years and daily live parts quotes from suppliers climbing from 12 million to 20 million year-over-year

CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announces today significant growth in the adoption of its parts eCommerce and marketing capabilities, signaling a shift in how collision parts are promoted and purchased within the industry. The volume of electronic parts orders through its system by collision repairers has grown nearly 20x over four years. The company also reports that daily live parts quotes delivered by participating CCC® Parts Network suppliers grew from 12 million to 20 million year over year. The CCC Parts Network connects a dynamic community of collision parts buyers and sellers using a single platform, improving sales, and delivering efficiencies for everyone involved. CCC processes 24 million auto repair estimates and $13 billion in parts annually.

"With CCC, we can connect with suppliers and purchase parts without needing to visit multiple websites or manually reconcile invoices," said Toan Nguyen, CEO, Classic Collision. "For as long as I've been in business, parts ordering has been cumbersome and time-consuming. Too many phone calls, faxes, and emails. CCC's technology stands out for its seamless integration into our estimating workflow. One system, one process, beginning to end."

Automotive dealer participation in the CCC Parts Network has grown 50 percent year-over-year and a majority of automakers now use CCC's promotional parts offering.

"As the industry experiences some uncertainty, wholesale parts sales have taken center stage," said Robert Troub, Wholesale Parts Manager, Zeigler Automotive of Orland Park. "CCC has the industry's most comprehensive solution, allowing us to present our parts, availability, and promotional pricing at the point of decision. This eliminates unnecessary back and forth, which slows down a process that requires expediency. We have realized tremendous value using CCC."

Beyond seamless connections, CCC offers network participants a unique suite of tools that support real-time parts quoting, upfront promotional pricing, integrated parts ordering, invoice and rebate processing, and analytics. Capabilities are integrated to create a single continuous workflow, increasing part visibility as estimates are being written, delivering efficiency, and offering supplier insights to inform parts-related decisions. CCC integrates with leading DMS providers.

"The CCC solution is central to our parts strategy," said John Lancaster, National Wholesale Parts Manager, Subaru of America, Inc. "The platform's dynamic workflow solutions automatically present our parts for applicable estimates directly within the estimating application, resulting in improved parts-ordering and rebate processing efficiency."

Added Andreas Hecht, GM, senior vice president, OEM services group, CCC: "The strong growth of our parts business and rapid adoption of our solutions by automakers and their wholesale dealers suggests we've entered into a new era of parts sales and management. By integrating and automating the parts marketing and sales processes, users realize fewer parts returned, shorter cycle times, and increased sales. We're proud to help the industry advance and are excited to connect even more parties to our network."