CCCF announces finalists for 2024 Lilly Scholarship

Oct. 11—The Cass County Community Foundation announced the finalists for the Cass County 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Wednesday afternoon.

The finalists include Elijah Beard (Lewis Cass High School), Finley Gay (Logansport High School), Kylee Langley (Logansport High School), Madison Lupke (Logansport High School), Drew McKaig (Pioneer High School), Aryan Patel (Logansport High School), Yamna Perez-Marroquin (Logansport High School) and Graycie Storm (North Miami High School).

Applications were received from all four high schools in the CCCF service area.

Students who are permanent residents in Cass County but attend high school outside the county are also eligible. All identifying information, such as student's name, school and gender were removed from applications for the finalist selection process.

"Each year, we receive an outstanding pool of applications for the highly competitive award," said CCCF President and CEO, Deanna Crispen. "These eight accomplished young people are truly some of the best and brightest students residing in Cass County. The finalists were selected based solely on the criteria, which include academic ability, achievements, activities, and citizenship; however, financial need is not a consideration in Cass County."

From the eight finalists, one Cass County resident will be awarded the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship which will pay their full four-year tuition at any Indiana college or university, plus required fees. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipients will also receive $900 per year for books and required equipment.

Students applying for the Cass County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship are also encouraged to apply for all other scholarships where they meet the criteria. If the student selected as the recipient receives other scholarships or awards for tuition and fees, they will be required to either turn down the other awards or forfeit the Lilly and accept the other awards. At no time can the recipient receive both. If the student recipient, after being named, declines the Lilly Scholarship, it will be immediately awarded to the alternate.

"Lilly Endowment Inc. continues to be a generous benefactor to our outstanding local students and their educational goals," said Crispen. "This year's recipient will be the 43rd Cass County Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. We are grateful for this incredible program that has motivated and provided funding for previous Lilly Endowment Community Scholars in Cass County since 1998."