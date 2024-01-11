CCEA launches initiative for teachers’ right to strike in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Education Association announced an initiative to bring the issue of teachers’ right to strike directly to Nevada voters in 2026.

The initiative is fueled by the recent experiences of Clark County School District educators, who face a “prolonged and unnecessary” arbitration during each of the last four contract negotiations.

The last negotiation process extended over seven months, leaving teachers without a contract for half of the school year.

CCEA says the delay not only impacted the morale of CCSD educators but also resulted in over 400 educators leaving the district.

CCSD ended up conceding to all of CCEA’s initial demands, rendering the prolonged process “fruitless and harmful, exacerbating the teacher shortage and negatively impacting student learning,” CCEA said.

CCEA claims that the right to strike could have expedited the negotiations.

To bring the issue to Nevada’s voters, CCEA must gather 102,362 valid signatures from registered Nevada voters. The signatures must also be evenly distributed across Nevada’s four Petition Districts with a minimum of 25,591 signatures from each district.

The deadline for submitting these signatures to the County Clerk or Registrar of Voters for verification is set for November 20, 2024.

According to CCEA, preliminary polling shows that about 70% of the public support the allowance for teachers to strike.

CCEA is actively challenging the existing legislation in the courts regarding educators striking in Nevada, a legal battle CCEA says it’s prepared to take all the way to the Nevada Supreme County.

