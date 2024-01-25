CCFCU to host first annual West Texas Print Fest Auction

Jan. 24—LUBBOCK — Complex Community Federal Credit Union (CCFCU) announced in a Wednesday news release its partnership with Lubbock Independent School District for the first annual West Texas Print Fest Auction. This event aims to raise funds by featuring and auctioning artwork created by students who participated in the West Texas Print Fest. The auction is scheduled to take place on January 30 from 6:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. at the Fibermax Center of Discovery, located at 1121 Canyon Lake Drive in Lubbock.

In 2021, Matthew Wright, a Coronado High School art teacher, initiated the first ever Print Fest in honor of one of his late mentors. The upcoming auction will showcase the artistic talents of high school students who actively participated in the 2023 West Texas Print Fest. During the event students were broken into three groups and rotated stations. Each station provided a different hands-on-learning experience to students. While one group of students was in the print studio, another was in the clay studio sculpting clay or getting a tour of the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) and the Charles Adams Studio (CASP). This event is not only an opportunity to showcase their creativity but also a means to support their artistic endeavors.

Since the CCFCU joined forces with the West Texas Print Fest in 2022, the festival has expanded its reach to include three additional school districts. What began with 55 students and 5 teachers in 2021 has evolved into a remarkable gathering of over 100 students and 10 teachers from 12 high schools across 6 school districts as of 2023. With CCFCU's support, students were able to collaborate with students from other school districts, an opportunity which does not come often for students.

CCFCU is proud to be a part of this cultural and educational initiative that nurtures the artistic talents of youth in our community. The first annual West Texas Print Fest Auction promises to be an enriching event, providing a platform for young artists to showcase their skills while contributing to a meaningful cause. CCFCU is also grateful for LHUCA and CASP for hosting the Annual Print Fest Event each year, the release said.

