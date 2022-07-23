CCGA officials say training help campus police in armed incident

Jul. 23—When word came that a student was armed and suffering an emotional breakdown Monday night in a dorm at College of Coastal Georgia, officers with the campus police department were prepared to handle the situation, school officials said.

College officers secured the surrounding area, then were able to take the female student into custody without incident, said Jamie Bessett, CCGA's vice president for advancement. The student was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for psychological evaluation.

The school is not speaking further about the student's status, telling The News it does not comment on its students.

"The area was secured and campus officers quickly deescalated the situation for a peaceful outcome, with no injuries or interruptions to campus operations," Bessette said.

Brunswick and Glynn County police responded to assist CCGA police with the incident.

The college's police officers receive certified training through the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program, he said.

This training is held in partnership with National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"CIT (training) helps law enforcement officers recognize mental illness and know what to do in different situations," Bessette said. "The department credits this training for leading to a peaceful resolution and the student receiving necessary care."