CCGBA discusses jail operations

Aug. 18—Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during an Aug. 17 meeting.

During the administrative report, it was announced that 132 people were in jail that morning — 109 men and 23 women. Seven inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and none were sentenced to county time. Over 70 inmates were held on tribal charges.

Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.

The next GBA meeting is Sept. 7 at 9 a.m., in the Cherokee County Detention Center.