CCGBA hears update on jail operations

Apr. 24—Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during an April 21 meeting.

During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 65 people in jail that morning: 48 men and 17 women. One was sentenced to the Department of Corrections and 3 were sentenced to county time.

No action was taken in regard to the purchase of property, as the board was still discussing negotiations.

Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.

What's next

The next GBA meeting is May 5 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.