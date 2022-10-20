CCGBA reports 104 behind bars Oct. 19

Oct. 20—Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during an Oct. 19 meeting.

During the administrative report, it was announced that 104 people were in jail that morning. Four inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and none were sentenced to county time. Over 60 inmates were held on tribal charges.

Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.

The next GBA meeting is Nov. 2 at 9 a.m., in the Cherokee County Detention Center.