CCGBA reports 115 in jail July 20

Jul. 20—Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during a July 20 meeting.

During the administrative report, it was announced that 115 people were in jail that morning; 90 men and 25 women. Five inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and none were sentenced to county time. Over 50 inmates were held on tribal charges.

Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.

The next GBA meeting is Aug. 3 at 9 a.m., in the Cherokee County Detention Center.