🌱 CCHS Offering 2nd Booster + Team Smarties Heads To World Finals!

Happy Thursday, Concord! Let's get this day started. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in Concord.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy and cool. High: 61 Low: 50.

Are you a local business owner or marketer? We can help you effortlessly run effective ads that reach customers in Concord. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top five stories today in Concord:

Contra Costa Health Services is now offering second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who are 50 and older or who are immunocompromised by certain health conditions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized second booster doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for people in these groups after at least four months have passed since their first booster. Concord's vaccine clinic is located at 1034 Oak Grove Road. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (833) 829-2626 or going to cchealth.org/coronavirus. Walk-ins are welcome, and there is no charge for the shot.(Concord Patch) Team Smarties representing Mt. Diablo Elementary is headed to the Odyssey of the Mind’s World Finals in May after racking up a trio of wins in February and March. Odyssey of the Mind is an international program that teaches students problem solving skills. The squad is readying for the competition at Iowa State May 25-28. It will be the first in-person contest since the pandemic shutdown. The journey for this year’s World Finals started in October 2021. Renee Culp, the team’s advisor, chronicled how the girls worked hard to complete their solution to the long-term problem as the months progressed. It will cost about $2,000 per person to send the team and chaperones to the World Finals. A GoFundMe account is helping raise money at gofund.me/b697019c. (Pioneer Publishers) On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council agreed in a split 3-2 vote to fly the Pride Progress flag at Antioch City Hall for the remainder of the year. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilmember Lori Ogorchock were opposed. Barbanica explained his “no” vote. “The only problem I do have is that we’re doing this for an entire year. I was contacted by some veterans that said what about us in November for Veterans Day?” explained Barbanica. “Some police officers said what about us? Spoke to a firefighter yesterday, what about us?" Councilmember Ogorchock said she agreed with Barbanica. (East County Today) In becoming the latest East Bay city to make outdoor dining a permanent downtown scene, Martinez will require restaurants to pay $250 a year for permits to keep their parklets and patios up and running on weekends. The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the new fee schedule to sustain a promenade-style nightlife that sprung up out of necessity as the pandemic forced restaurants and other businesses to shut down indoor operations. Martinez city officials say the $250 fee will cover the cost of reviewing permit applications that allow restaurants to do business in the open air. Eateries that don’t follow a citywide 10 p.m. curfew or stop raucous diners from breaking the noise ordinance may get their permits pulled, forcing them to reapply and pay the fee again. (The Mercury News) A woman with what appeared to be a hatchet was tased by police just after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in North Concord. Reports were that the woman was holding the weapon in the middle of the intersection of Olivera near Highway 242. (Claycord.com)

From our sponsor:

Story continues

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts?

To learn more about Ring Alarm Pro, the system CNET called "the future of home security,” or to build your own custom system, visit Ring here.

Today in Concord:

Contra Costa Senior Legal Services brings you Free Advance Health Care Directives for Seniors 60+. Lawyers from Contra Costa Senior Legal Services will meet with you individually if you are 60 years or older and live in Contra Costa County. For appointments, click the link, here. (9:15 AM)

Rocco's Ristorante Pizzeria in Walnut Creek brings you Eat to the Beat Night every Thursday. Tonight Don't miss Ken Cooper rocking guitar to intimate acoustic and entertaining (11:00 AM)

Come out for Food Truck Thursdays at the Antioch Community Center and Water Park . (5:00 PM)

Clutch Busters Square Dance Club, New Dancers Class in Concord. Square Dancing is fun, good exercise for your body and mind, and no dance experience is needed! Everyone is Welcome! (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Residents of the Delta Region are warmly invited to attend an authentic Passover Seder. The Passover Seder is on Friday April 15. The Seder will take participants through the wondrous liberation of ancestors from Egyptian bondage, as well as help participants understand the Seder’s relevance to today’s Jew. (Antioch Herald)

The City of Lafayette is excited to offer the Shop Local Lafayette eCard program to support local brick-and-mortar businesses that have experienced economic uncertainty as a result of the pandemic. For a limited time, customers who purchase a Shop Local Lafayette eCard will receive double the value to spend at participating businesses in Lafayette. The City’s “Twice as Nice” bonus card offer will only be available for a limited time. Limit of two bonus cards per purchaser. Purchase the eCards on the Yiftee website. (lovelafayette.org)

After two years of limited gatherings, the city of Orinda is happy to bring back the following events that help facilitate social connections: Spring Egg Hunt Thursday Night Food Truck Events Summer Movies in the Park Summer Concerts in the Park



More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Announcements:

This EASTER treat the bunnies in your life to Smallcakes (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Concord Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Concord-Ca@Patch.com

You're all caught up for today. I'll see you soon!

— Jeri Karges

About me: Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years. Her passion is finding new and unique ways to enjoy the city and surrounding areas. On weekends, you can find her pestering her friends to sample the restaurant that doesn't have silverware, or try their hand at throwing an axe. Jeri also enjoys writing about retirement planning at https://rockinretirement.subst...

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch