CCI Tehachapi officials investigate death of inmate as a homicide

Nov. 22—An inmate at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi was stabbed to death Wednesday, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.

David Moreno, 38, who was injured just before 9 a.m., died at 9:39 a.m. on the way to a hospital, CDCR said. Inmates Carlos Cervantes, 39, and Armando Taylor, 41, are accused of stabbing Moreno multiple times and the death is being investigated as a homicide, CDCR said.

"Staff immediately responded, utilizing chemical agents to quickly quell the incident," CDCR said in a news release.

Prison officials said three inmate manufactured weapons were found. Cervantes and Taylor were moved to restricted housing and prisoners' movement around the facility has bee restricted.

CCI's Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney's Office are investigating. The Office of the Inspector General was notified.