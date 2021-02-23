CCIV stock tanks 27% after Lucid Motors confirms SPAC deal

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter

Lucid Motors and Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) confirmed a merger deal to take the California-based EV company public. Shares of Churchill Capital tanked as much as 27% after the news was announced on Monday evening. The stock's after-hours performance is a reversal from previous sessions when it rallied over reports of nearing a deal.

The transaction values Lucid at an initial pro-forma equity value of approximately $24 billion at the PIPE offer price of $15.00 per share and will provide Lucid with approximately $4.4 billion in cash (assuming no existing CCIV shares are redeemed for cash at closing).

Speculation over a deal has been circulating for more than a month. In mid-February shares of Churchill Capital IV, led by investment banker Michael Klein, surged 30% following a report of a nearing agreement. On Monday the stock gained double digit percentages after a Bloomberg report said an agreement could come as soon as Tuesday.

The electric vehicle maker is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. A deal with Churchill Capital IV is one of highest profile EV SPAC agreements since Nikola (NKLA) and Fisker (FSR) debuted publicly last year.

Lucid Motors has been closely watched since it is competing in the electric luxury sedan space. The company's CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson was the chief engineer at Tesla (TSLA) for the model S prior to joining Lucid Motors in 2013.

Lucid Motors placed its first US production factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company aims to meet production goals for of its most expensive vehicle, the Air Dream Edition this year.

“I think it's really important that we start at a high-end position as a true luxury brand. I'm a great believer that the first product defines the brand in way Tesla model S defined Tesla as a brand,” Rawlinson told Yahoo Finance in October of last year.

In an email to Yahoo Finance on Monday prior to a deal announcement, Lucid's official statement read “Lucid Motors has always been clear about its intent to go public at some point in order to accelerate the adoption and global availability of Lucid’s exclusive electric vehicle and sustainability technologies...Currently, our focus continues to be on bringing Lucid Air to production in Spring of this year, with the strong support of key investors and our partners at the Public Investment Fund.”

Lucid also confirmed it will be opening a showroom in New York City's trendy meat packing district, just blocks away from Tesla's showroom.

Ines covers the U.S. stock market. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is merging with a blank-check company run by financier Michael Klein that values the combined entity at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion, the biggest in a series of deals involving electric-vehicle startups cashing in on investor appetite for battery-powered cars.The carmaker has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. The deal, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report, will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old company, which plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Arizona.Lucid is the latest beneficiary from a wave of investment targeting EV startups and next-generation automotive technology suppliers, sparked in part by a rally in Tesla shares over the past year as Wall Street seeks to match up investors with once-private ventures.The reverse-merger represents the largest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company. It was led by existing investor PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV, the acquisition company.The placement sold at $15 a share -- or a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.Shares of Churchill fell as much as 34% in after-hours trading after closing at $57.37.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid will now start production of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, in the second half of this year. The company had previously said deliveries of the $169,000 car would start in the second quarter. But the company has decided to not commit to a start date as a result of the talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. The company later plans to produce more affordable versions of the Air, as well as a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units per year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made in the plant.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted to the company’s website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, the company expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will be the closest car yet to challenge Tesla in the still niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That compares with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 launch of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s almost $690 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to build its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s latest quick-build plant in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Adds CEO comments from 7th paragraph; Lucid’s production targets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors Deal With Churchill Capital IV Could Be Announced Tuesday: Bloomberg

    One of the most talked about SPAC deals and electric vehicle stories could also be the highlight of the coming trading week, with a deal announcement nearing the finish line. What Happened: Lucid Motors, rumored to be landing a SPAC deal with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) since January, is close to a deal, according to Bloomberg. The report says the valuation would be $15 billion for Lucid Motors, up from $12 billion reported last week. Churchill Capital is said to be raising an additional $1 billion to $1.5 billion to finance the merger. The $15 billion valuation would be based on the original $10 offering price of CCIV shares. Sources told Bloomberg a deal could be announced on Tuesday. Related Link: Michael Klein Raises .6B With 6th And 7th SPACs, CCIV Continues To Rise Why It’s Important: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV have soared on the rumors. Several appearances by Lucid Motors executives on CNBC have led to spikes in the share price of CCIV. The $15 valuation of Lucid Motors could make this one of the largest SPAC deals in history, potentially beating last year’s UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) merger, valued at $16 billion. Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV were down 9% on Friday to close the week at $52.94. See also: How to Invest in SPACs Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV. Photo courtesy Lucid Motors. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'SPACS Attack' Weekly Recap: 8 Deals, New SPACs To Watch And Headline NewsChurchill Capital Corp IV Stock Continues To Charge Ahead On Lucid Motors Speculation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

