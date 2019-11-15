CCL Industries Inc. Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) shares fell 2.7% to CA$55.31 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at CA$1.4b, earnings were in line with expectations, at CA$0.71 per share. Analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest forecasts to see what analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the latest consensus from CCL Industries's ten analysts is for revenues of CA$5.54b in 2020, which would reflect a credible 3.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to grow 11% to CA$3.05. In the lead-up to this report, analysts had been modelling revenues of CA$5.64b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$3.14 in 2020. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CA$67.44, with analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic CCL Industries analyst has a price target of CA$73.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$60.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

It can also be useful to step back and take a broader view of how analyst forecasts compare to CCL Industries's performance in recent years. It's pretty clear that analysts expect CCL Industries's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 16% over the past five years. Compare this to the other companies in this market with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like analysts are expecting CCL Industries to grow at about the same rate as the wider market.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall market. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

