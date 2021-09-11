CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, CCL Industries investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.84 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CCL Industries has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of CA$72.83. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether CCL Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. CCL Industries paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether CCL Industries generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see CCL Industries's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. CCL Industries has delivered 20% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is CCL Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that CCL Industries is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about CCL Industries, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while CCL Industries looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - CCL Industries has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

