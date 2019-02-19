CCL Products (India) Limited (NSE:CCL): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Assessing CCL Products (India) Limited’s (NSE:CCL) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Below, I assess CCL’s latest performance announced on 31 December 2018 and evaluate these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Could CCL beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

CCL’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of ₹1.7b has jumped 22% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 18%, indicating the rate at which CCL is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s see if it is only due to industry tailwinds, or if CCL Products (India) has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, CCL Products (India) has invested its equity funds well leading to a 21% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the IN Food industry of 7.0%, indicating CCL Products (India) has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for CCL Products (India)’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 27% to 22%.

What does this mean?

Though CCL Products (India)’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as CCL Products (India) gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research CCL Products (India) to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CCL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CCL’s outlook. Financial Health: Are CCL’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



