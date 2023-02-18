Corpus Christi police arrested a substitute teacher on charges of having an improper relationship between an educator and student, sexual assault of a minor and solicitation of prostitution Friday.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said Saturday the department was notified Friday of an investigation by school administrators in the 4000 block of Wildcat in Corpus Christi about an inappropriate relationship between a substitute and a student off-campus. Wildcat Drive is in Calallen ISD.

Detectives from the department's criminal investigation division robbery homicide section investigated the incident, interviewing victims and school administrators.

Anthony Schultz, 22, was arrested and booked into the City Detention Center on a $600,000 total bond.

Corpus Christi Police Department badge

Two men arrested in connection to Mission Plaza parking lot shooting that killed one

Corpus Christi man sentenced to 40 years in prison in plea deal for two murders

Man fatally shot at shopping center parking lot identified; no arrests made

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: CCPD arrests substitute teacher for inappropriate relationship with student