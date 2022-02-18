CCPD: Man arrested in connection to Lee Street murder attempted to disarm officer

A man accused of murder was arrested by Corpus Christi police as he attempted to disarm an officer on Thursday.

Around 6 p.m., Corpus Christi police, US Marshals and the Texas Department of Public Safety located and arrested 43-year-old Nicholas Alaniz at a home in the 2900 block of David Street., a news release stated.

As officers attempted to arrest Alaniz, he resisted and attempted to disarm a CCPD officer, the release said.

Police said Alaniz also had black tar heroin, needles and a loaded handgun with the serial number filed off.

Alaniz was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of an old injury, the release stated.

Nicholas Alaniz, 43, was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Jan. 14, 2022.

Following his release, he was booked into the Nueces County Jail on a murder warrant and charges of resisting arrest, attempt to take weapon from an officer, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tamper with ID numbers from personal property, possession of a controlled substance PG-1 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alaniz was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant for the Jan. 14 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man.

Early that morning, officers responded to the 900 block of Lee Street near Campbell Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the body of the 28-year-old man. His identity was not released.

