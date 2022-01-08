CCPD officer on paid leave after shooting suspect accused of attacking police with knife

The Corpus Christi police officer who fired his weapon while responding to a disturbance on New Year's Eve has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Corpus Christi police officer John Tijerina was placed on paid administrative leave after he fired his gun after a suspect allegedly attacked him and two other officers with a knife on Dec. 31, 2021.

Officer John Tijerina, who has been an officer with the department since July 2019, was placed on leave after discharging his weapon during an incident involving a suspect who allegedly produced a knife on him and two other officers.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, the officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4100 block of Brett Street. There they were confronted by a suspect who produced a knife and attacked the officers, the department said in a release. Two officers were injured in the attack and Tijerina shot the suspect.

Servando Sanchez, 33

The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Servando Sanchez, was arrested after he was released from the hospital on Jan. 3. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), unlawful restraint, interference with an emergency call and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The two injured officers were released from the hospital early New Year's Day. Their identities were not released.

