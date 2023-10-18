CCPD report indicates man woke up to smoke alarms going off, found woman dead in garage

A Cape Coral Police report details how officers discovered a woman who had died in the garage of her home after she became engulfed in flames.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Southeast 19th Lane after the home owner reported an undisclosed item had caught on fire in the garage.

When officers arrived, they saw a burnt body on the garage floor near a parked Mazda. Authorities estimated she died around 10 p.m.

The man told authorities the victim was suffering from an undisclosed condition and was on oxygen. Authorities said they didn't find any oxygen equipment in the garage.

The report indicates the victim was prescribed several medications for hospice care, which first responders collected.

The home owner said he last saw the victim when he asked her to come to bed with him. He said the victim didn't want to go to sleep, and he returned to bed.

Moments later, he told officers, he woke up to smoke alarms sounding He said he checked the house and found the victim on fire on the garage floor.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cape Coral Police: Man awoken by smoke alarms finds woman dead