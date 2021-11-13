Two people were injured after an early Saturday morning shooting, Corpus Christi police Lieutenant Michael Pena said.

The incident occurred just after midnight Saturday in the 1400 Block of Frio Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found several bullet casings on the sidewalk and a gun between two nearby trash cans.

While it appears two parties shot at each other, Pena said they are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Pena said the two parties involved in the shooting sustained non life-threatening injuries, and transported themselves to two separate hospitals.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: CCPD: Two injured after early morning Frio Street shooting