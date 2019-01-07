CCRCs Raise Financial Questions for Retirees

For Jennifer Young, a continuing-care retirement community seemed the ideal place to spend retirement. These communities typically offer independent-living units as well as assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care facilities, allowing seniors to "age in place" even as they require higher levels of care. Young, a 71-year-old retired human resources manager who has no children, saw the benefit of having a circle of friends close by and ready access to health care services. "I thought, 'I'm here for my parents, but there won't be anyone here for me,' " Young says. "I knew it was a lifestyle I wanted."

The lifestyle, it turned out, wasn't quite what she bargained for. Young moved into Meadow Lake, a CCRC in Tyler, Tex., in the spring of 2012, paying about $250,000 in entrance fees, she says. Two years later, Sears Methodist Retirement System, the nonprofit entity that owned Meadow Lake and a string of other Texas retirement communities, filed for bankruptcy, saying in court filings that it had suffered lower than anticipated occupancy rates as prospective residents struggled to sell their homes during the housing market downturn. Instead of relaxing in her newly built cottage, Young spent the next year immersed in bankruptcy law--even representing residents on the bankruptcy court's unsecured creditors committee.

Young ultimately left Meadow Lake and moved into another CCRC in North Carolina--but only after studying its financials. The new community had a strong balance sheet, she says, and "that was music to my ears."

Nearly 2,000 CCRCs nationwide are attracting seniors with promises of lifelong care, stylish villas, heated swimming pools and fine dining. But behind the slick sales pitches lie some nettlesome financial questions: Will the community last as long as you do? Can you get a refund if you move out? How much might your fees increase over time?

Such questions are critical because the financial stakes are high. Entrance fees are often several hundred thousand dollars but may top $1 million. Monthly fees typically range from $2,000 to $4,000.

Despite the cost--and the occasional high-profile bankruptcy--a growing number of seniors are choosing CCRCs as a one-stop retirement-living solution. After tumbling in the wake of the financial crisis, CCRC occupancy has ticked up in recent years, reaching 91% in the third quarter of 2018, according to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care.

The ABCs of CCRCs

Many CCRCs offer multiple contract types with wide variations in costs and benefits. The most common is the "Type A," or life-care contract, which requires a hefty entrance fee but holds monthly fees relatively steady (apart from inflation adjustments) as you require higher levels of care. A portion of fees is considered a prepayment of health care expenses and may be tax deductible as a medical expense.

Another popular contract, the "Type C" or fee-for-service contract, may require much lower up-front and monthly fees, but monthly costs can spike up when you move into the assisted-living or skilled-nursing facility. This contract type may be a good option for people who have long-term-care insurance to help pay for higher levels of care, says Jim Ciprich, wealth adviser at RegentAtlantic, in Morristown, N.J.

No matter what type of contract you sign, there may be annual inflationary increases in your monthly fees. The average annual increase was 3.1% in 2017, according to Ziegler, an investment bank that tracks CCRCs. To get a sense of how much your costs might rise, ask the facility to show you the past five years' worth of fee increases, says Brad Breeding, president and co-founder of myLifeSite, which helps consumers compare CCRC fees and amenities.

Ask how the community treats residents who outlive their assets. The community may tap into the refundable portion of the entrance fee to cover costs in such cases. The vast majority of CCRCs are run by nonprofit organizations, and they typically have benevolent funds to provide care for residents who have exhausted their resources, says Stephen Maag, director of residential communities at LeadingAge, an industry group for nonprofit providers of aging services, including housing. Some--but not all--for-profit CCRCs make similar provisions.