CCRI teachers on the picket line for first day of classes after 18 months of negotiation

Community College of Rhode Island faculty picketed in freezing temperatures on Monday morning before the start of classes, calling for a new union contract amid a stall in negotiations.

Instructors, the union and the Council on Postsecondary Education have been negotiating a contract since June 2022 and will enter their first day of the spring semester in the same situation.

"What motivates me is I was a student here myself many years ago … I mentored students, I continued my education, came back to be a professor here, and I believe in our students," said Cynthia Johnson, an associate professor of dental health. "So I’m out here for our students."

The CCRI Faculty Association, an affiliate of the National Education Association Rhode Island, wants annual 2.5% raises for three years plus a $5,000 salary boost for professors and associate professors. Johnson said picketers also want more say in the college's shared governance model.

While the union is in mediation, faculty described a stalemate with the Council on Postsecondary Education.

"I just think that we need to come together and sit at the table because we have nobody right now sitting at the table with us," Johnson said. "We were in negotiations last year, we were given a contract, we voted it down, and then this year they haven’t come to the table."

Matthew Rieger, professor and chair of the Physics and Engineering Department, called it a "holding pattern with no recourse to come to a resolution."

The council said negotiations have continued for more than 18 months, resulting in two tentative agreements agreed to by negotiating teams from the council, college and union. Yet union members voted them both down.

"The Council and CCRI have tremendous respect for the faculty and the role they play in providing excellent teaching and learning to our students," the council said in an email. "The Council and CCRI will continue to negotiate in good faith and remain hopeful the matter can be resolved quickly and fairly for all involved through the current mediation process."

