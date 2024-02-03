CCS students lead science project to and from outer space
Some Cumberland County Schools students are going to infinity and beyond with a science experiment they've been leading with NASA.
Some Cumberland County Schools students are going to infinity and beyond with a science experiment they've been leading with NASA.
SpaceX will become the co-owner of valuable data, biological samples, and possibly even patents and intellectual property related to human spaceflight, according to the terms and conditions of a new program inviting research on crewed Dragon missions. The company started quietly inviting proposals "for exceptional science and research ideas that will enable life in space and on other planets," to be executed on orbit using its Dragon spacecraft capsule. Specifically, SpaceX says it's looking for research studies and experiments focused on fitness, or solutions to increase "efficiency and effectiveness," and those focused on human health during long-duration spaceflight missions.
"To me, homeschoolers were weird," one mom says. "I wanted nothing to do with that. ... But there was nothing else available that fit."
A stealth startup led by ex-Blue Origin leaders, focused on harvesting resources from the moon, has quietly closed a sizable new tranche of funding, according to regulatory documents. Interlune, a startup that’s been around for at least three years but has made almost zero public announcements about its tech, has raised $15.5 million in new funding and aims to close another $2 million. A representative for Interlune declined to comment on this story.
Looking for a budget-friendly option that moisturizes strands and fights frizz? Check out this drugstore pick.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift and SZA are among the female artists who could take home trophies in major categories and make Grammys history.
The flowy, flattering top is a great way to upgrade your wardrobe for winter — and 46,000+ shoppers are smitten.
Take it from a cat lady who knows: The wrong choice will cause an uprising.
For the last several quarters we've seen a lull in the expansion of the cloud infrastructure market, with lower growth numbers than we've been accustomed to seeing in the past. The new revenue wave began just last year, driven by the ChatGPT hype cycle, but has already pushed cloud infra revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $74 billion, up $12 billion over last year at this time and $5.6 billion over Q3, the largest quarter-over-quarter increase the cloud market has experienced, per Synergy Research. The cloud infrastructure market for the entire year grew to an eye popping $270 billion, up from $212 billion in 2022.
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phones are all about AI, but how do they compare against Google’s AI tech?
Podcastle, a podcasting platform that has boosted its product with various generative AI-driven features, has raised $13.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Mosaic Ventures. Also participating were existing Podcastle investors RTP Global, Point Nine Capital, Sierra Ventures and Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. Squarespace CEO Anthony Casalena and Moonbug Media CEO René Rechtman also participated in the round.
It's time for music's biggest night! Here's everything you need to know.
Plush bathroom warriors in a massive range of colors ... what are you waiting for?
Google Maps is introducing a generative AI feature to help you discover new places, the company announced today. Using large language models (LLMs), the new feature analyzes the over 250 million locations on Google Maps and contributions from over 300 million Local Guides to pull up suggestions based on what you’re looking for. For instance, if you want to find cool thrift shops in San Francisco, you can search “places with a vintage vibe in SF,” and Maps will generate shopping recommendations organized by categories, as well as “photo carousels and review summaries,” the company explains.
A settlement has been reached just two days after district attorneys from 25 California counties filed a lawsuit against Tesla over allegations the automaker repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state. Tesla has agreed to pay $1.3 million in civil penalties and $200,000 to reimburse the costs of the investigation, according to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney in San Francisco. Tesla is also under a detailed injunction for five years, which requires training employees and hiring a third party to conduct annual waste audits of its trash containers at 10% of its facilities.
Sold exclusively at Target, this battery-powered mini marvel is part of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collaboration.
Classic PS4 interactive horror game Until Dawn is being remade for PS5 and PC.
Ohtani is one of the most valuable assets in sports from a marketing and cultural perspective, but there are some surprising ways the Dodgers won't benefit from having him in the lineup.