CCSD bus involved in crash after driver suffers medical episode

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A CCSD bus crashed into a fence after the driver suffered a medical episode, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at around 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, police were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a CCSD bus near Owens Avenue and Sunrise View Drive.

Police said the driver of the bus “had a medical episode” and the bus veered to the side of the road and hit a fence. The bus driver was taken to an area hospital.

According to police, the bus was carrying approximately 20 children. The children were not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.