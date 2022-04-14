CCSD: Clarke Central High School goes into lockdown after student brings gun on campus

Clarke Central High School was placed on hard lockdown Thursday after a student brought a weapon on campus, according to an email sent to parents by the school's principal.

The school received notice around 12:30 p.m. that a student had a weapon, Principal Swade Huff said in the email. CCSD Communications Specialist Scott Thompson said authorities responded to reports from students about the weapon.

A hard lockdown means there is no movement inside or outside the school. The lockdown was lifted an hour later at 1:30 p.m., but security measures will remain in place for the day, according to the email.

An investigation by school district police and Athens-Clarke County police took place and a search confirmed a student had a weapon, according to Thompson, who said the weapon found was a gun.

Police spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett reported the weapon recovered was a handgun and that the student in question had been detained.

“We continue to encourage students and families to immediately report any threats or concerns to the school administration. Understanding that this type of event can be alarming for students, our school counselors are available to provide any support to your student should they express any concerns about this incident,” said Huff.

Huff added that if parents have questions about safety procedures or their child’s safety, to contact her at (706) 357-4200, ext 17211.

