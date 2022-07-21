CCSO asks for help in identifying owner of slain kitten; tipsters eligible for rewards

Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff's Office are searching for the person who dropped a kitten from a moving vehicle in Golden Gate Estates.

The incident happened this week, officials said.

“Our Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance is actively investigating this incident and if our detectives determine a crime has been committed, we will find the person who did this and arrest them so they can be held accountable,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post.

The incident happened on Golden Gate Boulevard near 7th Street Northwest around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

A witness told deputies she was driving west on Golden Gate Boulevard when she saw a black kitten dropped onto the road from the passenger side of an SUV in front of her.

She told deputies it appeared the kitten was intentionally dropped.

She added she was unable to avoid striking the kitten due to heavy morning rush-hour traffic.

After striking the kitten, she said she circled around and returned to attempt to aid the kitten, but the animal had died.

She told detectives she waited approximately 30 minutes in the hope the driver of the white SUV would return and retrieve the kitten, but nobody came.

She described the vehicle as an older model SUV with possible tinted windows.

Collier County Domestic Animal Services collected the remains and scanned for a microchip with negative results.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to contact them at 239-252-9300. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward call

Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards for anonymous tips at 1-800-780-8477.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida deputies search for person who dropped kitten from moving vehicle