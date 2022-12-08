CCSO awarded for work in child sex sting operation

Dec. 8—MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recently recognized the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, along with six other participating agencies, last week for its work in a child sex sting.

The Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) operates within the Child Exploitation And Computer Crimes Unit through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Its mission is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing an effective response to cyber enticement, child pornography and the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC), according to the GBI website.

There are over 220 affiliated law enforcement agencies and prosecutorial entities in the State of Georgia trained in internet crimes. CCSO Investigator Christopher Robinson is the Georgia ICAC lead investigator for the sheriff's office and works in partnership with Moultrie Police Department Investigator Sgt. Jolicia Tabor.

"Our job as an affiliate, is we get assigned cyber tips. The cyber tips are reported through various social media or internet platforms that detect CSAM, which is child sexual abuse material," Robinson explained in an interview Wednesday.

Once the tip's location is determined, Robinson or Tabor will be assigned the case from the GBI.

"At that point, we will do a lot of intel into the case and try to figure out where the images or videos originated from, who's uploaded or downloaded them and whatever else is necessary to gather the intel we need," he said. "Then we attempt to make an arrest on those cases."

The awards were given to six other agencies during the ICAC's quarterly meeting in Augusta last Thursday including Lee County Sheriff's Office, Houston County Sheriff's Office, Roswell Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Cobb County Police Department.

The agencies assisted the CCSO in taking down 12 identified potential child predators in "Operation Heartbreak." The arrests took place in February, but the investigation took several months. The suspects are accused of engaging in "sexually explicit communication" with children on the internet, arranged to engage in a sexual act with a minor and then traveled to meet them.

"It was a very successful operation that we conducted. Everybody that was arrested in that operation has been indicted federally, so it's being handled now by the federal court system," Robinson added.

"Partnerships are essential as we work to protect our children and communities," the GBI said in a Twitter post Tuesday.

As task force affiliates, the investigators can host public safety presentations regarding the dangers of online predators, sextortion and cyberbullying.

"We have presentations for children and parents. We can do them for any organizations, churches, schools or anybody that wants a presentation. I'll be more than glad to do that for them myself or Investigator Tabor," he said. "The Georgia ICAC is on course to receive over 20,000 cyber tips for 2022 which is a very large increase from the previous year. Every year it grows at an alarming rate."