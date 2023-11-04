CCSO: Citrus County man dies after setting house on fire, shooting at deputies

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - Citrus County officials say the man who set a Floral City house on fire and shot at deputies on Friday died at the scene.

First responders say the man now identified as 57-year-old Paul Vincent Noeller was acting erratically when the Citrus County Sheriff's Office and the Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a home on East Trails End Road.

Authorities say Noeller had multiple gas cans which he used to pour gasoline all over the house and yard. According to officials, they tried to deescalate the situation but Noeller began to light a fire.

The entire home was set on fire and Noeller started randomly shooting in the direction of first responders, according to deputies.

Officials say while CCFR was trying to extinguish the fire, Noeller became uncontrollable and forced deputies to protect themselves and the community. According to CCSO, they used deadly force which resulted in Noeller dying from his injuries at the scene.

Photo courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

"The courageous actions of CCSO and CCFR personnel are truly commendable," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a statement. "These dedicated individuals put their own lives in jeopardy to protect the community in which they serve."

Deputies say that Noeller was no stranger to the criminal justice system. He had been arrested in Florida for resisting arrest without violence, battery, and trespassing. He was also arrested in Oregon for violation of a restraining order, according to officials.

"I cannot express how appreciative we are at the Sheriff's Office to have such great working relationships with our community and state partners," added Prendergast. "Incidents like these challenge all of our capabilities, and knowing at a moment's notice our partners come to our aid is truly appreciated and a blessing."

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrived on-scene to assist in this investigation. As per CCSO policy, FDLE will be investigating the officer-involved shooting, according to officials.