CCSO: Detectives watched as looters ransacked luxury cars at Waterside Shops

Detectives report they found burglary tools when they searched a vehicle: rubber gloves, a window punch, and two-way radio/police scanner. They arrested two men on Dec. 8, 2021.

As law enforcement officials watched, suspects in car break-ins throughout Collier County slipped into two unlocked luxury cars and ransacked them, Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk reports.

In a joint operation between the sheriff and the Naples Police Department, detectives at Waterside Shops in Naples watched as Rodrigo Ome, 54, of Naples, and Raul Pineros, 53, of Hialeah, scouted the parking lot Wednesday, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office reported the pair targeted shoppers who made high-end retail purchases and then left the purchases in their car during the past few weeks.

Detectives saw Ome enter a 2021 white Cadillac XT5 and a 2022 green Genesis GV70, while Pineros sat outside a store.

They then got into a white Kia and left the area. A detective located the victims and determined no items were missing from either vehicle.

Other detectives followed the Kia about 3 miles to Whole Foods at Mercato. Detectives watched Ome and Pineros load two shopping carts with groceries and leave the store without paying for any of the items, valued at more than $400, the release stated.

Deputies arrested Ome on two counts of vehicle burglary in connection with the break-ins at Waterside Shops and retail theft. He was also charged with driving without a valid license.

Pineros faces charges of first-degree larceny-petty theft.

Detectives searched the Kia and found devices to break vehicle windows, rubber gloves, and a two-way radio/police band scanner which was in use by Ome when detectives took him into custody, the report indicated.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk praised the collaborative effort between the two law enforcement agencies.

“These arrests serve as a strong reminder to our community about the importance of always locking car doors and never leaving valuables unattended inside your vehicle,” Rambosk said.

Detectives continue to investigate the incidents and say they could issue more charges by the departments.

The sheriff's office, citing the ongoing investigation, said additional details are unavailable, including how many vehicle burglaries reports they received as well as when the similar burglaries started.

