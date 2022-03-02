CCSO: Golden Gate woman arrested, had enough fentanyl to kill entire Naples population

A Golden Gate woman was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant turned up enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of the City of Naples, officials report.

Stephanie Tompkins, 32, was charged with multiple felonies including trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, trafficking amphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon.

Vice and Narcotics Bureau and Criminal Investigation Division detectives found fentanyl weighing 53.2 grams in Tompkin's residence on 4375 22nd Place S.W. following an investigation, Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. This was the second time in less than a year that detectives executed a search warrant at the residence.

Fentanyl is similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance that is similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent.

Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage, the DEA says. This means the amount found in Tompkin's home was enough to kill approximately 26,600 people.

The City of Naples has a year-round population of around 22,000 people.

“Our detectives put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “They are dealing with dangerous and violent offenders who are often armed. Thanks to them, the drugs they recovered will never see the streets of Collier County.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm or death are linked to illegally made fentanyl, which is sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. The drug is often mixed with heroin or cocaine —with or without the user’s knowledge—to increase its euphoric effects.

More than 36,000 people died from overdoses involving synthetic opioids in 2019, and a comparison of overdose deaths between Jan. 31, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021 shows that number increased 38.1 percent.

During the search, detectives also found 61 bullets for a 22-caliber firearm and approximately 200 grams of other drugs:

Methamphetamine - 104.2 grams

Cocaine – 48.2 grams

Marijuana oil – 24.8 grams

Adderall – 18.2 grams

Xanax – 4.7 grams

Tompkin's felony arraignment is set for March 28.

